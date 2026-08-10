Julian Alvarez returns! Atletico Madrid star undergoes pre-season medicals as Diego Simeone gets major double boost

The wait is finally over for Atletico Madrid supporters as Alvarez reported for duty on Monday morning. The forward, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer months, arrived at the High-Performance Sports Medicine Center at the Vithas Madrid Arturo Soria University Hospital to undergo his mandatory pre-season medical examinations.

Alvarez was not the only heavy hitter returning to the fold, as he was accompanied by newly crowned World Cup winners Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final. The trio underwent various stress tests and fitness evaluations designed to measure their physical condition after their post-tournament holidays.