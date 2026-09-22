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Jude vs Jobe Bellingham! England would be ‘very lucky’ to get sibling rivalry as Borussia Dortmund star pushes to join ‘Galactico’ big brother in Three Lions squad
The Charltons & Nevilles among England's brothers
Jude, as a ‘Galactico’ at Real Madrid, has been drafted into England’s latest UEFA Nations League camp. His stock soared again over the summer after netting seven goals at the 2026 World Cup - as a run to the semi-finals of that competition and a third-place finish was taken in.
There had been talk of the all-action 23-year-old being joined in the Three Lions fold by younger sibling Jobe. Having endured a testing first season at Borussia Dortmund - as he follows in Jude’s footsteps there - the 20-year-old midfielder has got himself back on track.
Tuchel and Co are monitoring his progress, but are happy for him to remain in the U21 ranks for now. That means a family bond - similar to that previously enjoyed by the likes of Bobby and Jack Charlton and Neville brothers Gary and Phil - will have to wait.
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Could Jobe join Jude in the senior England squad?
On the potential for two Bellinghams to join forces, ex-England striker Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “Bloody hell, another pair of boots that you've got to fill there, to challenge your brother!
“To be honest, we are quite blessed with a lot of good midfielders. So, if he can go in and challenge his brother, then we're a very lucky country. But Jude is extremely special. He's one in a generation. So, if Jobe can get close to him, we're very, very lucky. But I think Jude is just a little bit too good.”
Bellingham Jr looking to star for Borussia Dortmund
Jobe has been doing his best to step out of the shadow cast by big brother Jude. He said after making the decision to leave Sunderland and head for Dortmund: “I don’t think my path has been the same as Jude’s at all.
“But, it meant if the right path meant signing for Borussia Dortmund, as so many top young players have done, not just me and my brother, then why would I not do it? It would be a big mistake to sign for another club just because Jude’s played here and it didn’t go well.”
Both of the Bellinghams are products of Birmingham's academy system. Big things have been expected of them from a young age, with both now possessing the kind of experience that allows them to thrive.
Jobe told reporters heading into the 2026-27 campaign: “I've played a lot of games in my career, and I'm not a young kid anymore. There are a lot of players who are younger than me, and I feel like I've got the experience.
“I think experience is about taking on board what you learn, not just playing in the games. I've had so many experiences to learn from in my career so far, and I feel like I can step up, improve, and do even more with the experience that I've got.”
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Jobe focused on U21 Euros bid with Young Lions
Those qualities should form part of England’s bid to secure a third consecutive European U21 Championship crown - with that tournament returning to the calendar during the summer of 2027.
Jobe will hope to star there, while continuing to knock on the senior door. There are a number of proven Premier League performers that he will need to rise above in order to join Jude in Tuchel’s plans.
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