Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden are back! Thomas Tuchel calls stars into England squad again as Alex Scott named as surprise inclusion

Having undergone surgery on a long-standing shoulder complaint over the summer, no risks were taken on Bellingham’s fitness when the last England squad was named. He had limited game time under his belt with Real after returning to action. Questions were, however, asked of why Tuchel was prepared to overlook a talismanic part of his plans during an ongoing countdown to the 2026 World Cup.

Tickets to that event have been safely secured, with the Three Lions making faultless progress through their group, and Bellingham will now be given another chance to add to his tally of 43 caps. Manchester City playmaker Foden will add further creativity to Tuchel’s ranks, while Bournemouth midfielder Scott is looking to make his senior bow.