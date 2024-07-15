GettyRitabrata Banerjee'At some point we do have to deliver' - Jude Bellingham insists England must learn from Euro 2024 'heartbreak' to 'get over the line'Jude BellinghamEnglandSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipGareth SouthgateEngland star Jude Bellingham admitted that the Three Lions will have to deliver results at some point.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham opened up on Euros final loss Admitted team have to deliver for the fans Refused to open up on Southgate's future Article continues below