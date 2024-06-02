Jude Bellingham given same message as Erling Haaland when leaving Borussia Dortmund – with Real Madrid superstar emulating Manchester City striker as a Champions League winner
Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland were given the same message by Borussia Dortmund when leaving club - before going on to win the Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham and Madrid win Champions League
- Haaland given same message before City move
- Bellingham to star for England in Euros