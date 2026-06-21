'Jude’s 12 or whatever' - England team-mate jokes about Bellingham’s age while explaining why Real Madrid superstar has become a ‘leader’ alongside captain Harry Kane

England kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign in impressive fashion with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, fueled by goals from their two most influential figures. Burn, speaking in a press conference in Kansas City, highlighted how crucial it is for the squad to have players of Kane and Bellingham's stature performing at the peak of their powers on the global stage.

"I think they’re both leaders of the group playing for top clubs in the peak of their careers," the towering Newcastle defender told reporters. "I know Jude’s 12 or whatever, but he’s still there! So he’s still got a long way to go, but it feels like he’s a big player for us. That’s important. I think for any team who have got world-class players, to keep them fit and firing and scoring goals, you need that little bit of luck to get you through the latter stages of the tournament."