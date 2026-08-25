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Mourinho's Vini warning! Real Madrid boss slams refereeing failures and compares treatment of star winger to schoolyard bullying
Calling out refereeing failures
Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has voiced strong concerns regarding the treatment of Vinícius Júnior by opponents and match officials. Speaking ahead of his side's upcoming home fixture against Real Sociedad, Mourinho pointed to an unpunished early kick on the Brazilian winger during their 2–1 La Liga win at Espanyol. The offender, Álex Calatrava, later scored before eventually receiving a yellow card for another clash with Vinícius. Mourinho pulled no punches in his assessment, arguing that officials failed to curb the escalating physical tactics directed at his star player.
- AFP
Comparing treatment to bullying
Mourinho did not hold back when describing the recurring pattern of fouls and heavy challenges aimed at the forward. Drawing a parallel to how children test boundaries, the experienced manager believes opponents feel emboldened when early cautions are not issued. "It's like kids. Little kids go as far as you allow them to. With players, it's the same," Mourinho told reporters. He added that the video assistant referee failed to do its job properly during the Espanyol clash, stressing that protecting players from persistent aggression remains strictly the responsibility of the referee.
Addressing on-pitch behaviour
While strongly defending his player from unpunished fouls, Mourinho also acknowledged that Vinícius could refine certain aspects of his conduct on the pitch. The manager noted that the winger's interactions with opposition crowds—distinguishing normal football insults from racism—could still improve. However, Mourinho maintained that the physical protection of players against kicks and frustration rests entirely in the hands of the match officials, noting humorously that his own fiery temperament would likely have seen him sent off within minutes under similar treatment.
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Transfer window updates
Shifting focus away from refereeing controversies, Mourinho also provided an update on Real Madrid's squad ahead of the transfer deadline. Having already welcomed six new additions who featured against Espanyol, the manager declared the squad closed for the time being. While he acknowledged that unexpected late departures or massive club offers remain possible in football, he expressed full satisfaction with his current group as they prepare for their first Bernabéu outing of the season.
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