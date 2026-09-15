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Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid stars FURIOUS as refereeing row erupts over Barcelona 'double standards'
Internal anger over officiating criteria
Real Madrid currently occupy second place in the La Liga standings, having secured four victories from their opening five fixtures. While they remain hot on the heels of a perfect Barcelona side, the mood behind the scenes is far from celebratory. According to reports from El Chiringuito TV journalist Juanfe Sanz, a wave of anger has permeated the dressing room and the coaching offices.
The specific flashpoint for this resentment involves a comparison of recent high-profile incidents. The report said that Madrid hierarchy is pointing to a penalty awarded to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, contrasting it with two similar physical challenges involving Real Madrid players that went unpunished. For Mourinho and his staff, the issue is not necessarily about a single incorrect call, but rather a lack of a uniform standard across the league.
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Demands for consistency and protection
The technical staff led by Mourinho is particularly concerned that these discrepancies could have a material impact on the title race. The Portuguese manager, known for his protective stance over his players, is reportedly aligned with the squad's view that stars like Vinicius Jr. require more consistent protection from officials.
While the club has stopped short of claiming the decisions are objectively wrong, they are heavily critical of the subjective interpretation used by La Liga officials. This is an age-old grievance in Spanish football, but the intensity of the current frustration suggests a deepening rift between the capital club and the refereeing body.
Mourinho’s challenge to maintain focus
Managing this internal fury will be one of Mourinho’s most significant tasks as he prepares for the upcoming clash against Elche. While the manager shares the frustration of his players, he is acutely aware that a siege mentality can be a double-edged sword.
History suggests that letting refereeing frustration dominate the narrative can lead to a loss of composure during matches. Mourinho will likely remind his squad that the most effective way to combat inconsistent officiating is to win matches so convincingly that marginal calls lose their significance. However, the club’s stance remains firm as they expect comparable incidents to be assessed using comparable criteria.
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Squad rotation amid the controversy
Amidst the officiating drama, Real Madrid are also juggling a busy schedule and a growing injury list. The squad will travel to Elche without the services of Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, and Ferland Mendy, forcing Mourinho to dip into his squad depth. Defensive rotations are expected, with Dean Huijsen likely to partner Ibrahima Konate at the heart of the backline.
Further forward, Arda Guler’s impressive performances have put him in contention to start on the right wing, while Kylian Mbappe remains the focal point of the attack. Mbappe has already netted six times in five La Liga appearances this term, but he is currently looking to break a seven-month goal drought in away league fixtures.
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