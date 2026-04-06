Jose Mourinho 'one of the first' to call Edoardo Bove after cardiac arrest as Watford star reveals 'unbelievable relationship' with legendary coach

The player looks back on the incident with a sense of perspective that belies his age, despite the harrowing nature of his collapse on the Serie A turf. He admitted that he had no memory of the event itself when he woke up in a hospital bed, eventually being allowed to leave 12 days later.

"The last thing I remember is when I went down," he recalled. "I woke up in hospital without knowing what happened. I thought I'd been in a car accident. Before it happened, I felt like a superhero. They told me I wouldn't play football again. Sometimes I was thinking: 'What am I going to do?'. There were very difficult days where everything was going so bad."