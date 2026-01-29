Getty/GOAL
Jose Mourinho admits to confusion before 98th-minute heroics from Benfica goalkeeper against Real Madrid & apologised to Alvaro Arbeloa for wild celebrations
Late drama as goalkeeper Trubin heads Benfica through
There was a remarkable twist in the tale late on at Estadio da Luz, with Portuguese giants Benfica keeping their European dreams alive in stunning fashion. A topsy-turvy encounter saw Mourinho’s side fall behind - as Kylian Mbappe netted the first of his two efforts on the night - before taking a 3-1 lead early in the second half.
Former Real, Manchester United and Chelsea boss Mourinho thought that a one-goal advantage was enough to secure his team a top-24 finish, with substitutions being made in a bid to “close the door”.
He was then made aware that another goal was required, with his Ukrainian keeper being the man to deliver a vital effort deep into stoppage-time as he rose highest inside a crowded penalty area to glance the ball beyond opposite number Thibaut Courtois.
Mourinho unaware that Benfica needed another goal
Mourinho told Movistar afterwards: “I think we deserved it, we really deserved it. Kylian had two chances, and scored two goals. For Benfica, it's incredibly prestigious to beat Real Madrid. It's fantastic.”
He went on to tell Paramount+ of the confusion which ultimately delivered late drama: “When I made the last changes, [Franjo] Ivanovic and [Antonio] Silva, I was told [the scoreline] is enough, so let's close the door.
“A few seconds later, then they tell me we need one more goal, but I cannot make more changes. That was the lucky point, to get the free kick, to allow us to go there with the big guy.
“I’ve won and lost many matches, but I had never won one with my goalkeeper scoring in the last minute. I thought I had seen everything in football, but in the end, I hadn’t.”
Trubin was also unaware that a contribution from him was required at the opposite end of the field to the one that he usually operates in. He said: “I didn't know what we needed. Then I saw everyone telling me to go up. I also saw our coach, so I went up, went into the box, and I don't know ... I don't know what to say. Crazy moment. I don't know what to say. I'm not used to scoring. I'm 24 years old and it's the first time. Unbelievable.”
Mourinho apologised to Real Madrid for his celebrations
Unsurprisingly, Benfica’s players and coaching staff allowed emotion to get the better of them after seeing Trubin put the finishing touches to a 4-2 win. Mourinho has become famed down the years for his celebratory antics on the touchline.
He did not mean any disrespect to his former employers from Madrid, saying of efforts to clear the air with his coaching rivals: “I apologised for how I celebrated, but Álvaro is a football man and understands that in that moment you get carried away.”
When does the Champions League lay-off draw take place?
Benfica ended the league phase in 24th place, with just one effort in the goal difference department separating them from Ligue 1 giants Marseille. They will now face either Real Madrid again or another of Mourinho’s former clubs, Inter, in the play-offs - with those two teams occupying ninth and 10th spots respectively.
“I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about the players and the club. For them, playing a knockout tie against Real Madrid or Inter is a fantastic opportunity,” Mourinho, who admits that he has not been back to Santiago Bernabeu since leaving a prominent managerial post in 2013, said.
The play-off draw, with eight spots in the last 16 of Champions League competition still up for grabs, will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland on Friday. The teams finishing 17th through 24th, which includes Mourinho’s Benfica, will be unseeded.
