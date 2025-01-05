'What are people afraid of in this country?!' - Jose Mourinho calls on Turkish media to 'speak the truth' about 'toxic' Super Lig as Fenerbahce boss launches extraordinary rant against referees after 'strange' win over Hatayspor
Jose Mourinho has called on the Turkish media to "speak the truth" about the "toxic" Super Lig after Fenerbahce's "strange" win over Hatayspor.
- Fenerbahce beat Hatayspor 2-1
- Mourinho goes on post-match rant
- Calls out "toxic" Super Lig and the media