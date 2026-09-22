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Where does Joao Pedro rank among the best Premier League strikers? Ex-Chelsea frontman Carlton Cole makes ‘high double figures’ goal prediction for the Blues’ No.9
Pedro joined Chelsea in a transfer worth up to £60m
Pedro reached the 20-goal mark across all competitions last term, with a productive debut season in west London being enjoyed. A transfer that could be worth as much as £60 million ($80m) was completed in the summer of 2025, with farewells being bid to Brighton.
End product had been delivered on a regular basis for the Seagulls, allowing admiring glances from afar to be attracted. His first experiences of life in England were picked up at Watford, having linked up with them as a precociously-gifted teenager.
Pedro is now 24 years of age and has eight senior caps for Brazil to his name. He was surprisingly overlooked by Carlo Ancelotti when 2026 World Cup plans were drawn up. That snub has quickly been forgotten, with a bright start to more domestic duty being enjoyed.
With England internationals Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers operating directly behind him, chances are rarely in short supply for Chelsea’s leading marksman. His all-round game has continued to improve with experience, as he learns where and when to make runs into game-changing positions.
He boasts all of the qualities required to thrive in the English top-flight - pace, power and precision - and is now considered to sit alongside the likes of Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland when it comes to the most fearsome forwards strutting their stuff in the Premier League.
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Where would Pedro sit on the Premier League striker chart?
Asked if Pedro sits somewhere towards the top of that chart, ex-Chelsea striker Cole - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of LiveScore Bet - said: “He's doing really well, the boy.
“When he's not playing, you can see the effect it has on the team. So that's a massive sign that he's a big part of the set-up that [Xabi] Alonso's building. And I'm looking at it, and I think he's one of those players that could actually get into high double figures this season if used correctly and stays fit. He's one of the ones to watch out for this season, definitely.
“He's got the tutelage of his ex-team-mate as well, [Danny] Welbeck, who's there too. So that makes him feel comfortable, knows that he's not coming to displace him rather than giving him that kind of feel.
“And only Alonso will know what type of encouragement he needs to be getting into those double figures. And maybe Welbeck is one of those guys that will support him getting into those numbers. I think it's a smart move from Chelsea to support Joao Pedro on his mission.”
Alonso has likened Pedro to Real Madrid icon Benzema
Chelsea boss Alonso is eager to bring the very best out of Pedro. The Spanish tactician, who worked with some iconic strikers in his playing days - including Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid - has already likened his central frontman to some of the best in the business.
Alonso has said: “If you count how many top strikers we have in the Premier League, I'm sure that Joao is there, Haaland for sure is there. So I would rate him that way."
The Blues boss went on to say: “In many things he reminds me of Karim Benzema, because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to his left side, he is good with the head, he is very complete, he is intelligent. So yes, he is still young, still things to develop, but many, many absolutely outstanding qualities that he has.”
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Pedro has international break to fully recover from injury
Pedro - who has been nursing a minor knee injury of late - has never been short on confidence and will believe that he can cement a standing alongside the likes of Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe when it comes to striking fear into opposition defences.
Chelsea did wobble slightly as a collective heading into the first international break of 2026-27, picking up just one Premier League point from the last nine on offer, but will be hoping to hit the ground running when returning to action on October 10 at home to Bournemouth.
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