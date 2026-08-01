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Bayern Munich transfer list three stars as Max Eberl warns Joao Palhinha he has no future at the club
Bayern open to selling Palhinha
Palhinha is among three players Bayern are actively willing to sell during the summer transfer window. Director of sport Eberl has publicly revealed that the Portuguese midfielder is not part of the club's plans for the upcoming campaign.
Bayern have already begun reshaping their squad, completing the signing of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven in a reported €50m (£43m) deal. They followed that up by acquiring Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt for €55m (£47m), a player previously targeted by Manchester United.
With Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro departing at the end of their contracts, Bayern are continuing their squad overhaul. Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza join Palhinha as the players available for transfer.
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Eberl confirms no future for unwanted trio
Eberl was direct when addressing the situation surrounding the three surplus players. He made it clear that none of them will feature in the first team if they choose to remain in Munich.
"We have three players we are open to letting go," Eberl explained via @iMiaSanMia on X. "They have no future at Bayern. If they want to stay with us, it will be tough because we are not planning with them. Then they won't play a role. That's the case with Sacha Boey, Joao Palhinha and Bryan Zaragoza."
Frustrating German spell follows Premier League return
Palhinha originally joined Bayern in July 2024 following two impressive seasons at Fulham, helping the club secure the Bundesliga title that season. However, he struggled for consistent game time in Germany, managing just 986 minutes across all competitions.
The 31-year-old subsequently returned to England on a season-long loan with Tottenham. He featured regularly in north London and scored a crucial final-day winner against Everton to secure Spurs' top-flight status. Despite his strong performances, Tottenham opted not to trigger their £26m purchase option before it expired. Spurs instead invested a combined £185m to recruit midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.
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Premier League duo eye summer swoop
Palhinha faces uncertainty regarding his immediate destination, but he is not short of potential suitors. The defensive midfielder is eager to remain in England, where his reputation remains high after solid spells in London. Aston Villa are understood to have been in direct talks to acquire the Portuguese star. Meanwhile, Newcastle are also reportedly monitoring his situation as they seek a replacement for Arsenal-bound Bruno Guimaraes.
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