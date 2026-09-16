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Barcelona and Real Madrid on high alert as Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel demands Old Trafford exit
Wonderkid demands Old Trafford exit
United are locked in a shock stand-off with Gabriel. The talented 15-year-old and his representatives have stunned Old Trafford bosses by submitting a sudden request to leave the club immediately. However, the Red Devils are standing firm and absolutely refusing to budge on the matter. The club will not cancel the youngster's contract under any circumstances, meaning he cannot currently be de-registered.
Despite this firm stance from the English side, the situation has alerted several top clubs across Europe. Spanish giants Barcelona and Madrid are both actively monitoring developments ahead of a potential transfer, as per ESPN.
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Madrid prepare plan for teenager
Gabriel was originally in line to be included in Michael Carrick's squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash against Brighton. Taking to the pitch would have cemented his place in history as United's youngest ever player.
Instead, the highly-rated teenager is now set to be omitted from the matchday squad entirely after missing training this week. United bosses reportedly do not know the exact reasons behind his sudden desire to leave.
If an exit does eventually materialise, Madrid already have a clear pathway mapped out. The same report suggest the Spanish side plan to immediately integrate Gabriel into their B-team setup to accelerate his development.
Elite rivals circle the teenage star
Strict regulations typically prevent young players from moving to European clubs before the age of 18. However, Gabriel holds an Irish passport, which makes him fully eligible for a high-profile switch to a European side.
Barca and Los Blancos are not the only clubs watching the situation unfold. Premier League heavyweights Manchester City and Chelsea are also keeping a very close eye on the youngster's tense stand-off.
Losing a top prospect to a fierce domestic rival would be a bitter blow for the Old Trafford hierarchy. Yet, there remains hope that the situation can still be resolved amicably.
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Crucial decisions await next month
Gabriel's hardline stance has undoubtedly opened the door to a potential departure next summer. The immediate turning point, however, arrives on October 6 when the forward celebrates his 16th birthday.
From that specific date, the teenager becomes officially eligible to sign scholarship forms. While the current situation looks incredibly bleak, the Red Devils executives remain hopeful that the fractured relationship can still be rectified. For now, the football world watches on as the 15-year-old contemplates his next career move.
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