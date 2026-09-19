Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Mexico v England: Round Of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Mexican legend Javier Aguirre set for La Liga return as Valencia speed up talks to appoint Carlos Corberan successor

J. Aguirre
C. Corberan
E. Valverde
Valencia
LaLiga
Mexico

Valencia are accelerating discussions to appoint Mexican veteran Javier Aguirre as their next head coach following the abrupt exit of Carlos Corberan. The experienced tactician has moved to the top of the shortlist at the Mestalla, with the club hierarchy keen to secure an agreement that brings the seasoned figure back to Spanish football.

  • Aguirre emerges as the priority target

    Following the departure of Corberan, sporting director Braulio Vazquez has led discreet negotiations with Aguirre's camp over the past few days. According to MARCA, both parties held a pivotal conversation on Friday to finalise an agreement, driven by a mutual desire to reach common ground. Circles surrounding rival managers approached by the sporting director have already conceded that the Mexican leads the race to take the helm of the Blanquinegros.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1079235106.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    A wealth of Spanish experience

    The club view the 67-year-old as the ideal profile to lift the squad, pointing to his vast experience, commanding character, and thorough understanding of Spanish football. Valencia would represent the seventh La Liga side of his career, having previously managed Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Leganes, and Mallorca. Aguirre is currently unattached after concluding his tenure with Mexico following the 2026 World Cup.

  • Contract details and performance targets

    Financial terms are not expected to present a major stumbling block to reaching a swift agreement. Aguirre wants a contract running until the end of the current season, with an option to extend into the next campaign. That conditional extension depends entirely on meeting specific targets, most notably securing Valencia's top-flight status.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1079262490.jpgaal.photo

    Planning for the international break

    The board are in no rush to announce the appointment after primary target Ernesto Valverde turned down the role to extend his sabbatical. Interim coach Oscar Sanchez will take charge from the dugout for this weekend's trip to Real Sociedad. The club intend to use the upcoming three-week international break to allow the incoming manager time to stage a mini pre-season at Paterna.

LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSO
Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Colombia crest
Colombia
COL