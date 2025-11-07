Getty/GOAL
Jamie Carragher launches incredible 'sympathy about 115 charges' accusation at journalist following report of plan to sit in away end for Man City vs Borussia Dortmund
Carragher previously sank pints in the Yellow Wall
Carragher was prevented from doing so as he formed part of European match coverage for CBS Sports. In 2024, he spent an alcohol-fuelled night cheering on BVB from inside the famous ‘Yellow Wall’ as the German giants faced Paris Saint-Germain in a semi-final showdown. He told Kate Scott after that contest when asked if he was sober enough to conduct post-match interviews: "You know that's actually a good point. I haven't had too much to eat. I had a cheeseburger around half two. That might explain why I might be slurring my words because I've had about eight pints in the Yellow Wall."
Carragher was back among some familiar faces when Dortmund paid a visit to Manchester. The 47-year-old rekindled his relationship with passionate German supporters when joining them for their march through Manchester city centre and towards the Etihad.
Why Carragher was blocked from sitting in away end
Mike Keegan, chief sports reporter for the Mail, covered Carragher’s attempts to gain entry to the away end at City. He claims that the former England international "was stopped from doing so amid concerns the move could prove incendiary".
Sources are said to have told the Mail that UEFA and City "took a dim view" of the request from CBS Sports, with that approach being "swiftly turned down". Keegan went on to report that: "UEFA's view was that the pundit's media credentials did not stretch to him swapping the press area for the stands, while City believed the presence of a former Liverpool player in the away end and supporting the opposition would not have been the wisest move and could well have caused a problem."
Carragher marched to the Etihad alongside Dortmund fans
The prospect of Carragher interviewing City players after the game having spent 90 minutes among Dortmund followers was "also deemed unpalatable". Carragher did, however, tell CBS Sports of his march - which saw him don a scarf and join in with songs: "It's been fantastic. We had a great walk in from Manchester city centre to the ground. They're enjoying themselves, they're looking forward to the game and a little bit worried about Erling Haaland. But they've got their own man up front in (Serhou) Guirassy who we think might be able to cause a problem or two. They're in full flight and hopefully by the end of the game they're going to really enjoy themselves and I might join them."
Keegan suggested that "some may well question the wisdom" of trying to enter the away end at the Etihad "given the animosity that has developed between Liverpool and City in recent years". Carragher, though, is eager to point out that he was trying to have fun and provide viewers with a different perspective as City eventually ran out 4-1 winners on the night.
Man City FFP case: No verdict as yet in long-running saga
He posted on social media in response to the Daily Mail’s article, with a nod being offered to the protracted Financial Fair Play (FFP) saga that sees City face the threat of serious sanction for alleged monetary mismanagement: "Just trying to have a good time with the Dortmund fans Mike, it was no problem it wasn’t allowed. Next time message me & I’ll tell you all you need to know, rather than Simon at Man City giving you a story. Probably explains why you’re so sympathetic around the 115 charges."
An independent hearing into City’s FFP case was concluded late in 2024, but no verdict has been delivered as yet. Speculation regarding potential punishments has continued to rage - which range from points deductions and fines to transfer embargoes and expulsion from the top-flight.
City have always maintained their innocence, with a “business as usual” stance being adopted, but their alleged actions have divided opinion - with many calling on the Premier League to take decisive action, while others expect little more than a slap on the wrist to be delivered.
