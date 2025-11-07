Jamie Carragher launches incredible 'sympathy about 115 charges' accusation at journalist following report of plan to sit in away end for Man City vs Borussia Dortmund

The prospect of Carragher interviewing City players after the game having spent 90 minutes among Dortmund followers was "also deemed unpalatable". Carragher did, however, tell CBS Sports of his march - which saw him don a scarf and join in with songs: "It's been fantastic. We had a great walk in from Manchester city centre to the ground. They're enjoying themselves, they're looking forward to the game and a little bit worried about Erling Haaland. But they've got their own man up front in (Serhou) Guirassy who we think might be able to cause a problem or two. They're in full flight and hopefully by the end of the game they're going to really enjoy themselves and I might join them."

Keegan suggested that "some may well question the wisdom" of trying to enter the away end at the Etihad "given the animosity that has developed between Liverpool and City in recent years". Carragher, though, is eager to point out that he was trying to have fun and provide viewers with a different perspective as City eventually ran out 4-1 winners on the night.