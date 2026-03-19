James McAtee's Nottingham Forest struggles prompt 'difficult conversation' as ex-Reds striker tells Vitor Pereira to get more out of £30m man

Having been restricted to a support role, with limited game time being afforded to him, the obvious question is: How do Forest get the best out of McAtee? Could he be considered a confidence and rhythm player that needs to be playing regularly in order to find his best form?

When those questions were put to Harewood, the former Reds frontman - speaking exclusively with GOAL via the home of cryptocurrency news - said: “It's a great question. It happens all over the country with players like that. Because he is a very good player.

“If you were looking for a player and if he was available, you'd be saying yes, I would want him to be in the squad. For whatever reason, he's not been up to what he's capable of. Obviously, you can see signs of brilliance and how he's got to Forest and why they wanted him. But yet again, this is another conversation in the sense of he's not really lived up to his potential that he's capable of doing.

“And that's another thing, that's just the manager needing to bring that out. That's what the manager is there to bring out the best in him because he is a talented player. So, this conversation we're having is a very difficult conversation because we know what these lads are capable of. And it's just something that's not bringing it out of them to produce for Nottingham Forest.”