From Jack Harrison to Cyle Larin: The top five MLS SuperDraft picks since 2010

The MLS SuperDraft might not be as valued as it used to be, but there are diamonds in the rough every year

The MLS SuperDraft has become something of a unwanted relic from the league's formative years - comparable in some ways to the 35-yard shootouts of the 1990s or the league’s original logo.

At its height, the SuperDraft produced franchise-altering talent similar to the drafts in the NBA and NFL. Players such as Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Geoff Cameron, and Graham Zusi emerged from its ranks. All but Zusi went on to make significant impacts in Europe after starting their careers in MLS.

However, the rise of MLS academies and ever-expanding rules incentivizing clubs to sign young foreign players have diminished the draft's importance over the past two decades. MLS Commissioner Don Garber openly acknowledged this during his annual state of the league address.

“We’ve been de-emphasizing the SuperDraft since the early days,” he said. “I think you’ll continue to see a de-emphasis on a specific draft. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to draft players when they come out of college. But for us, we’ll still have some form of a SuperDraft, but the majority of our players will come from our academies and from different discovery mechanisms."

Despite its reduced value, the SuperDraft still serves as a vital player acquisition method for MLS and most of it 30 clubs - for good reason. Each draft uncovers hidden gems who become significant contributors to their teams. Moreover, there are tangible benefits to drafting well, including the potential to sell those players for profit.

For instance, the Colorado Rapids sold 2023 No. 3 pick Moise Bombito in a deal that could rise to $10.7 million. Similarly, No. 6 pick Duncan McGuire came close to a $4 million transfer to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City SC, only for the move to fall through due to botched paperwork. Here is a look back at the best selections since 2010.