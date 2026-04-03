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Jack Grealish billed as 'perfect signing' for Wrexham this summer if Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac fulfil Premier League dream
Grealish linked with North Wales move
The rise of Wrexham under Reynolds and Rob Mac has turned the North Wales club into a global phenomenon. Fuelled by the success of the "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary, the club has transitioned from National League struggles to being a genuine destination for ambitious talent. While the Red Dragons are currently navigating the hurdles of the Championship, the long-term vision involves reaching the Premier League. To sustain that momentum, pundits believe the club will eventually need a figurehead who matches the glitz and glamour of their A-list ownership.
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Barry tips City star for Hollywood role
Barry suggests that the unique media spotlight surrounding the Racecourse Ground makes it an attractive proposition for players who thrive in the limelight. He views Grealish as the crown jewel of any future recruitment drive.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Barry said: "The Hollywood link brings that extra attraction to the club, players will have extra interest in going and playing there. I certainly think it's an amazing story if they can get promotion and that would change the players they are looking at, but it might be too soon for them. Jack Grealish is definitely the Hollywood signing for Wrexham. If they can pull that off, it would be the perfect signing for them."
Assessing the feasibility of a mega-transfer
Grealish is expected to leave City on a permanent basis this summer after his loan spell at Everton comes to an end. The 30-year-old featured 22 times in the top-flight for the Toffees this season before he was ruled out through injury and Barry notes that the environment in North Wales might appeal to a player of Grealish's character if the club continues its upward trajectory toward the elite.
"Who knows what's going to happen with Jack," Barry added. "His move to Everton was only a loan. I'm not too sure how long he has left on his contract. But yeah, who knows where Jack wants to play. If he wants that Wrexham level of attention, it's a conversation maybe."
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Wrexham's Premier League dream
For a move of this magnitude to even be discussed, Wrexham would first need to secure promotions to reach the top flight. The owners have never hidden their desire to lead the club into the Premier League, and signing established international stars would be a necessary step once they arrive among the elite. Phil Parkinson's side currently sit seventh in the Championship table with 63 points from 39 matches, six points adrift of the top three. They will be aiming for promotion to the Premier League, either directly by finishing in the top two or through the play-offs.