Jack Grealish Erling Haaland Manchester City 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'Jack Grealish, where are you?!' - Erling Haaland reveals sadness at £100m team-mate's Man City exile as Pep Guardiola's squad head to FIFA Club World Cup

Erling HaalandJ. GrealishManchester CityFIFA Club World CupPremier League

Erling Haaland has aired his sadness at seeing a close friend exiled, asking "Jack Grealish where are you?" as Manchester City head to America.

  • Premier League giants heading to the States
  • Ready to chase down a global crown in America
  • England international left out of travelling squad
