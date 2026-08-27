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‘Can play for any club in the world’ - Jack Grealish ‘too good’ not to secure transfer away from Man City as ex-Aston Villa boss sees Sunderland table loan offer
Everton loan & return to Man City
An unfortunate injury, suffered during a reunion with boyhood club Villa, saw Grealish’s time on Merseyside cut short. Form and fitness had briefly been rediscovered with the Toffees, as a Premier League Player of the Month award was secured early in the 2025-26 campaign.
Everton’s season-long agreement included a purchase option, but the £50 million ($68m) terms stipulated there were always considered a little too high for said clause to be triggered. Discussions regarding a potential compromise were expected to take place.
Grealish has, however, returned to the Etihad Stadium and figured for City during pre-season and in their opening Premier League fixture of 2026-27. A new era has been opened in Manchester, as Enzo Maresca takes on the challenge of filling Pep Guardiola’s managerial shoes, but not everybody will be offered a completely clean slate.
That may include Grealish, with Sunderland said to have a loan offer on the table. Bruce, who spent time in the West Midlands with an enigmatic playmaker, is not surprised to see interest being shown in a proven performer and colourful character.
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Where will Grealish end up?
Speaking in association with Free Bets, home of the best UK betting sites, Bruce told GOAL when asked about the immediate future for Grealish: “Who can afford him? I mean, he's obviously paid handsomely. It's only three, four, five years ago where he went for £100 million.
“He's been unfortunate, Jack. Just when he was sparkling again at Everton, he's picked up a nasty injury, and I feel for him now. No player wants that.
“He had 10, 15 minutes the other day [for City], and they've turned the game around in a little bit. There's a lot of clubs who would love Jack Grealish, I'm sure of that. Who knows? If Jack's right, then we all know that he can play for any club in the world.”
Sunderland have tabled loan offer
Asked if Grealish is too talented to be a bit-part player - making the odd cameo appearance off the bench - and deserves much more than that, Bruce added: “He's too good, yeah. But as I said, the circumstances...
“Look, he was sparkling at Everton. The Evertonians absolutely loved him, and they would do. You know, he's a real class act when he's right, physically. And all of a sudden, unfortunately, he's picked up an injury which ruled him out for four, five months.
“It'll be interesting to see in the last week of the window. Thankfully, he's fit, and he's available to play, which for Jack is a good thing, because when he was young with me, he had an awful injury and was out for six months with a kidney. He damaged his kidney and tore one and was in an awful, awful situation for a lot of weeks.
“So, let's hope he stays physically well, and let's see what happens. And if he doesn't get a move, then certainly he's good enough with his talent to be in and around the City squad, that's for sure.”
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£100m transfer & Treble triumph
Grealish became the most expensive player in British football when joining City from Villa in the Premier League’s first £100 million ($136m) transfer back in 2021. He formed part of the Blues’ historic Treble triumph in 2022-23.
He has won seven trophies in total at the Etihad, including three top-flight titles, and taken in 158 appearances. That chapter of his career may be coming to a close, with it likely that Sunderland will face competition for Grealish’s signature prior to the September 1 deadline passing.
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