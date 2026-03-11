Ivan Rakitic insists Lionel Messi 'deserves' proper Barcelona tribute & urges former team-mate to play on for at least 'a few more years'

Having shared a dressing room during one of Camp Nou's most glittering eras, the mutual respect between Rakitic and Messi remains incredibly strong. Rakitic, who is now retired from football, is adamant that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's legacy demands universal recognition that extends well beyond Catalonia.

"Messi deserves a tribute in Barcelona, in Croatia, in Argentina, in Miami... He's the best in history," Rakitic stated during a wide-ranging interview with Radio Marca. "You don't have to be a Barca or Inter Miami fan. If you love football, you love Leo. He's a guy who has changed the way we see and understand the game. I hope that he doesn't stop playing and continues for a few more years."