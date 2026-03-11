Getty
Ivan Rakitic insists Lionel Messi 'deserves' proper Barcelona tribute & urges former team-mate to play on for at least 'a few more years'
A legendary tribute for the GOAT
Having shared a dressing room during one of Camp Nou's most glittering eras, the mutual respect between Rakitic and Messi remains incredibly strong. Rakitic, who is now retired from football, is adamant that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's legacy demands universal recognition that extends well beyond Catalonia.
"Messi deserves a tribute in Barcelona, in Croatia, in Argentina, in Miami... He's the best in history," Rakitic stated during a wide-ranging interview with Radio Marca. "You don't have to be a Barca or Inter Miami fan. If you love football, you love Leo. He's a guy who has changed the way we see and understand the game. I hope that he doesn't stop playing and continues for a few more years."
The failed Camp Nou homecoming
Rakitic's comments come amid lingering frustration regarding the failed attempt to bring Messi back to Catalonia in 2023, before his move to MLS outfit Inter Miami. While fans dreamt of a romantic return, former manager Xavi recently alleged that Joan Laporta blocked the deal after receiving the green light from La Liga. This administrative collapse prevented what Rakitic and many others viewed as the perfect final chapter for the club's greatest-ever player, who was initially forced to leave in 2021 due to the club's dire financial status.
High praise for Luis Enrique
Rakitic, who now serves as director of football at Hajduk Split, also reserved special praise for Luis Enrique, the man who guided Barca to treble glory in 2014-15. He described the current Paris Saint-Germain boss as the finest coach in the game today, admitting his disappointment that his tenure in Barcelona did not last longer. "The most important coach that I have had has been Luis Enrique, it doesn't surprise me what he has achieved in Paris because if he can get the players listen to him, he achieves results," he said. "It is a pity that he didn't stay longer with us in Barcelona. He is the best coach in the world, it's an incredible joy to see the PSG play."
Barcelona's Champions League drought
Rakitic, who famously scored in the 2015 Champions League final against Juventus, reflected on why the Catalan giants have failed to replicate that European success in the decade since. "It saddens me that Barca has been waiting since 2015 to win the Champions League. I remain convinced that we could have won a couple more European titles, and we didn't do it because we didn't know how to maintain that hunger from the first season," he said.
His words carry particular weight as the current Barca squad continues to navigate their own European hurdles. The team recently had to rely on a late Lamine Yamal penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
