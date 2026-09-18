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Leaked Italy squad details suggest extended 35-man list for Roberto Mancini return
Leaked reports hint at massive squad expansion
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, leaked details ahead of Roberto Mancini's official squad announcement suggest the returning head coach will name up to 35 players for the upcoming international window. Over eight years after his initial appointment in May 2018, Mancini begins his second spell in charge of the Azzurri.
The extensive squad size reflects a demanding schedule of four Nations League fixtures packed into 11 days.
Italy face Belgium in Rome on 25 September, followed by trips to Turkey and France before hosting Turkey in Bologna.
Fresh faces line up for potential debuts
Among the expected surprise inclusions are uncapped prospects Romano, Zoma, and Samuel Inacio, alongside potential call-ups for Doumbia and Ahanor. Bologna goalkeeper Pessina could also earn a spot alongside Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Carnesecchi, and Guglielmo Vicario.
Midfielder Romano has impressed with his recent form, prompting consideration due to limited options in central positions.
Meanwhile, German-based forward Zoma is tipped to bolster an attacking department searching for width.
Veterans retained alongside potential surprise returns
Core members from Italy's Euro 2020 triumph remain central to Mancini's plans, with Nicolò Barella, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Bryan Cristante, and Alessandro Bastoni expected to feature. Former Euro winner Federico Bernardeschi and midfielder Rolando Mandragora are also under consideration for surprise recalls.
However, injuries have ruled out several key players, including Federico Chiesa, Nicolò Zaniolo, Manuel Locatelli, and Alessandro Buongiorno.
Mateo Retegui remains on holiday in Argentina, though he could be summoned if required.
Under 21 stars protected for Euro campaign
To avoid weakening the Italy Under-21 side, Mancini has postponed a total squad revolution. Key young talents such as Cher Ndour, Niccolo Pisilli, and Luca Koleosho will stay with Bernardo Baldini's squad for their crucial European qualifiers.
Squad rotation will prove vital as the Azzurri target a top-two finish in Nations League Group A to secure a place in the quarter-finals.
The upcoming fixtures will also impact seeding for the Euro 2028 qualification draw in Belfast.
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