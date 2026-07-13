‘Starting from way below’ - Italian job that Scott McTominay mastered explained by former Serie A star that took on the same challenge after leaving England

A return to the Premier League has been speculated on for McTominay, but there is seemingly no need for the all-action 29-year-old to consider a retracing of professional steps - given how well things are going for him in Naples.

Ex-Scotland international Kenny Miller told GOAL recently when asked about what the immediate future could hold: “It looks like he's absolutely loved life in Italy. It looks like his whole image has changed!

“He's really acclimatised himself to life in Naples. He's clearly loving his football. When you're winning things as well as a player, when you go into that league and you win the league and you get the MVP of the league.

“I'm sure there'll be people who would love to sign Scott McTominay, that's just the nature of football, but it would maybe take something special for him to leave, because it looks like he's adored by the fans. How highly they regard him and how they talk about him, that's something special for a player to have, to feel that adoration.

“You just feel comfortable enjoying your football. There's a lot to be said for it. Sometimes when you move on and it's a different style or it's a different coach, there's just different elements that come into your performance. Whether it's as a player or your happiness, it's not always easy. It's just, ‘I'm doing it there, I'll just jump into there and do the exact same and feel the same’.

“There'll be a lot to consider for him. But the one thing for sure is, if Scott wanted a change, and if it was the Premier League he wanted to come back to, I'm sure there would be a lot of suitors that would be more than happy to take him.”