Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2026Getty Images
Falko Blöding

Translated by

"It's fun": There's one team Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola particularly enjoys watching at the moment

Premier League
Barcelona
LaLiga
Manchester City
P. Guardiola
H. Flick

The Spanish star coach is thoroughly entertained whenever FC Barcelona play.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (55) has revealed himself to be a fan of FC Barcelona’s current style of play under Hansi Flick (61).

  • The former Blaugrana player and coach raved in an interview with TV3: "When Flick’s Barça are playing and I’ve got time, I sit down and watch – because it’s fun. Sometimes we overthink things and come up with all sorts of stories. But at the end of the day, it’s like this: when you go to the cinema or a good restaurant, you want to enjoy it. And name one situation where you don’t enjoy watching Barça play!”

    Former Germany manager Flick took over at FC Barcelona from Xavi in the summer of 2024 and imposed a risky, spectacular style of play on the team, featuring an extremely high defensive line and uncompromising attacking football. This culminated in the club winning the double in his first year.

    Barca are also on course for domestic honours this season and currently sit top of LaLiga. The Blaugrana are also still in the Champions League.

    • Advertisement
  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Thierry Henry is now also full of praise for FC Barcelona

    Flick’s approach also drew criticism following a run of poor results in the autumn. Among others, former Real Madrid strategist Toni Kroos suggested that Barca would not win the Champions League with this style of play. Guardiola’s former protégé Thierry Henry made similar comments.

    However, the Frenchman backtracked last week following the 7-2 thrashing in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Newcastle United, praising them on CBS Sports: “Congratulations, Barcelona. Europe is beginning to feel the threat. When a team is on such a roll, nothing is certain. That wasn’t just a triumph, it was a global earthquake.”

    What particularly impressed Henry was how Barca shaped the second 45 minutes after their shaky 3-2 half-time lead. “What a second half was that?” he asked. “It was a total transformation; the team played with a different personality. That was the real Barcelona. If they want to, they can do anything. That’s an incredible team.”
    Henry was even reminded of Johan Cruyff’s legendary Dream Team from the early 1990s by the attacking whirlwind of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and their teammates, and felt sorry for opponents Newcastle: “Newcastle collapsed against this attacking force. When Barcelona play like that, it’s almost impossible to stop them.”

  • Hansi FlickGetty Images

    FC Barcelona this season

    Games46
    Wins36
    Draws3
    Defeats7
    Goal difference125:52
    Points per game2.41

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

FA Cup
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR