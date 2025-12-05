‘It brings out the best in players’ - Inter Miami’s Ian Fray praises Javier Mascherano’s fiery passion for sparking MLS Cup run, eyes Jamaica’s World Cup push

Ian Fray laughs when asked what it’s like to get a pep talk from Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano. It’s intense, he admits. It comes in both English and Spanish. More importantly, it works. Fray believes Mascherano’s “passionate” approach has sparked Miami’s surge this season.
“Mascherano brings this fresh, young energy,” Fray tells GOAL. “I don’t fully understand the Spanish parts, but you get it when he’s yelling and his face turns red. You get fired up, even if you don’t totally understand. You get fired up!”
It isn’t only Mascherano - or the shot at a championship - that drives him. Fray grew up just 15 minutes from Chase Stadium in Coconut Creek. Representing his community, and doing it the right way, has always mattered to him. It’s part of what has pushed him through setbacks along the way.
“Going from the academy to the second team, doing the whole process here, and now to see it all come to fruition - look, we’re in MLS Cup,” he says. “This is exactly what I dreamed of when I joined the academy.”
Ahead of Saturday’s final, Fray joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer, to talk Mascherano, Messi, overcoming adversity, and why he believes Jamaica will make the 2026 World Cup.
NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.