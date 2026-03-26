Is a spectacular swap on the cards? The €95 million man is reportedly desperate to move

However, in order to finance a move for Kolo Muani, the Old Lady would first need to generate transfer revenue. The newspaper speculates that this could therefore lead to a swap deal: Kolo Muani to Turin and, in return, Juve striker Jonathan David to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kolo Muani is said to have already agreed to a move to the Italian record champions – and that comes as no surprise. He enjoyed by far his best spell since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt during the six months he spent wearing the Bianconeri shirt. In 22 matches across all competitions, he scored ten goals and also set up three more.