Inter win race for Tottenham star as Serie A side agrees personal terms ahead of summer move

The imminent departure of the 29-year-old means the hunt for a successor is now firmly on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The club’s recruitment strategy is currently being shaped by their top-flight status, with internal discussions centering on whether to promote from within or target a high-profile replacement from a Premier League rival. While the focus remains on the final weeks of the season, the hierarchy has already identified several candidates to take over the gloves for the 2026-27 campaign.