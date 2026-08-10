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Inter Milan reignite interest in Tottenham defender Djed Spence as Moussa Diaby deal stalls
Inter pivot to Spence as Diaby talks hit impasse
The Nerazzurri have been forced to reconsider their summer recruitment strategy following complications in their pursuit of Diaby. The French winger, who traded the Premier League for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, had been identified as a marquee addition for Cristian Chivu’s side. However, the move is not proceeding as things stand due to a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs.
Spence has emerged once again as a viable candidate to fill the wing-back role at the San Siro. The 23-year-old was high on the club's shortlist earlier this summer before Inter turned their attention toward more offensive-minded targets like Diaby. Now, with the French international appearing out of reach, Spence is now back in their thinking as a solution for the right flank, according to Sky Sports.
Tottenham set firm asking price for Spence
Despite Spence’s status as a peripheral figure at times during his Tottenham career, the Premier League side are not prepared to let him leave on the cheap. Spurs are understood to be seeking a total package worth around £30m for the defender, a figure that reflects his potential and remaining contract length.
Spence still has three years left on his current deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the club holds the option of a further year, giving them a strong negotiating position as the transfer deadline approaches.
Financial details from Italy suggest that the deal could be structured to include performance-related add-ons to bridge the gap between the two clubs' valuations. Specifically, reports indicate the national team player could leave London for £30m plus £5m in bonuses.
Premier League giants lurking in the background
Inter Milan are not the only heavyweights keeping a close eye on the defender’s situation this summer. The race for his signature is heating up as domestic rivals in England consider their own defensive reinforcements.
According to Ben Jacobs, Spence has been offered to Liverpool and Manchester United as his representatives explore every possible avenue for a move. Both Premier League clubs are currently assessing their options on the flanks, and the versatility offered by a player who can cover both the right and left sides is highly valued in modern squad building.
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Spence seeking first-team guarantees
The defender's stock remains high following a period where he proved his quality on the biggest stages. His reputation was particularly bolstered by a series of dynamic, high-energy performances during the World Cup, which showcased his ability to influence both the attacking and defensive phases of the game.
Spence is reportedly open to leaving Tottenham if the right opportunity arises, with his primary focus being a role that offers guaranteed first-team football. The lure of the San Siro and the opportunity to compete for the Scudetto could be a decisive factor, provided Inter can finalise an agreement with Spurs.
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