Lautaro Martinez puts 'phenomenon' Harry Kane above Erling Haaland as best striker in world football

Martinez has developed into one of Europe’s most reliable finishers during his time at Inter. This season, he has scored 17 goals in 29 Serie A appearances, placing him at the top of the league's top scorers list. The forward believes he is currently playing the best football of his career.

"Certainly, because I feel very happy and confident when I play," Martinez said. "I move with great ease, even tactically. It wasn't like that before."

Martinez also spoke about his strong understanding with team-mate Marcus Thuram, which has helped Inter maintain their attacking threat this season. He added: "Marcus and I have slowly understood each other. He's a cheerful, special guy. I'm the serious one. We complement each other, even in terms of personality."