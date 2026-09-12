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Injury concerns hit Tottenham! Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie left out of Everton clash after De Zerbi's warning
De Zerbi opts for caution over defensive duo
Tottenham supporters were greeted with unwelcome news on Saturday afternoon as the confirmed team sheets revealed the absence of both Porro and Udogie for the visit of Everton.
Having both featured in the starting eleven during last weekend’s frustrating goalless draw away to Nottingham Forest, their total omission from the squad at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium raised immediate questions.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Italian tactician was transparent about the risks involved in playing the duo, admitting that minor muscular issues had forced his hand. "Porro felt a small muscular problem, we have to see tomorrow if he’s available or not but in this moment I don’t want to take any risks. The same [with] Udogie," De Zerbi said.
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Physical toll and World Cup hangover
The manager elaborated on the specific challenges facing his full-backs, noting that Porro’s involvement in international competition has played a role in his current fatigue. "Porro and Udogie are similar players because one, Pedro played a World Cup, a long World Cup and we already knew after the World Cup it could be a difficult management for him," De Zerbi explained.
The situation with Udogie is equally delicate, given his recent history of fitness struggles in North London. The Italian international has frequently found himself on the treatment table, and the club is desperate to avoid a repeat of the disrupted season he endured last year. "For Udogie, last season [he] suffered many injuries, he played 60 minutes in Nottingham and we have to manage also Destiny in the best way we can," the manager added.
Fernandes remains positive despite slow start
While the defensive absences are a blow, summer signing Matheus Fernandes has spoken about the high standards and quality within the squad. Despite the team’s failure to win their opening matches, the £85m midfielder remains confident that the project under De Zerbi will eventually bear fruit.
Fernandes, who joined from West Ham after a highly productive spell in East London, cited the manager’s infectious passion as the primary reason for his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, even with interest from Manchester United.
"I believe that I can be a much better player than I was last season," the Portuguese international said. "If you look at the squad, it's a big team with big players, important players, players with experience, players with a lot of quality. So, when you play with better players, I think you play better. So, I believe that I can be much better."
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Defensive reshuffle at Spurs Stadium
With the two regulars sidelined, the spotlight turned to Archie Gray and Andy Robertson to provide the defensive solidity and attacking width required. Gray, the versatile teenager, has often been used in a variety of roles since his high-profile move from Leeds United, but the test of handling Everton’s physical wingers presented a fresh challenge.
Meanwhile, the experienced Robertson, who has seen his fair share of high-stakes Premier League action, was tasked with replicating the inverted movements and overlapping runs that Udogie usually provides in the final third.
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