'Inaccurate, insulting and inflammatory' - Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe blasted by Andy Burnham for comments about immigrants

Ratcliffe made his stunning statement during an interview with Sky News. He said: “I've seen quite a bit of this at the football club. If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United.

“We felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while. Well, I've been very unpopular at Manchester United because we've made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view. And I think we're beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that's beginning to pay off. But you've got all the same issues with the country.

“If you really want to deal with the major issues of immigration, with people opting to take benefits rather than working for a living, if you want to deal with that, then you're going to have to do some things which are unpopular, and show some courage.”

He went on to say: “You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money.

“The UK has been colonised by immigrants, really, hasn't it? I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people.”

Ratcliffe added when taking aim at those in charge of the country: “I don't know whether it's just the apparatus that hasn't allowed Keir to do it or, or he's maybe too nice - I mean, Keir is a nice man. I like him, but it's a tough job and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track, because at the moment I don't think the economy is in a good state.”