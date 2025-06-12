'Illogical offers' - Al-Hilal president explains failed attempts to land Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Victor Osimhen as Saudi giants head to Club World Cup without major signings
Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Nafal has blamed 'illogical' counteroffers and fatigue as two key reasons why they couldn't land any major signings.
- Al-Hilal failed to land any major player
- Rich offers to players did not work
- Inzaghi without new players for Club World Cup