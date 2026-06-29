Iker Casillas delivers blunt response to Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid return after past tension

Casillas has spoken publicly for the first time since Mourinho was appointed as the club’s new head coach. Despite the well-documented and often bitter history between the two figures, former Madrid captain Casillas opted for a diplomatic approach when asked about the Special One’s second coming.

Speaking to DAZN, he said: “Well. Good. The club has decided that Jose has to come to Real Madrid and best of luck. Let’s hope he does well, which will be good for Madrid.”