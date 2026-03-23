Igor Tudor in mourning as it's tragically revealed Tottenham boss found out his father had died moments after Nottingham Forest loss

Stepping in for the head coach, Saltor spoke with heavy emotion about the personal toll on Tudor. "It's a personal family issue and obviously it's a difficult moment for him," he told reporters. Despite the bleak match result, Saltor attempted to maintain a sense of unity within the camp. He added: "We feel the support of everyone at the club and we're just focusing on how we can help the players. What gives me belief? The last two games, against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid and the first half today. We should've been at least 1-0 up. Right now, every small detail is going against us; it is about turning it around and that's what gives us confidence."