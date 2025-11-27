Getty Images Sport
Ibrahima Konate issues statement as Liverpool star responds to criticism and speaks out on team's dreadful form in wake of Champions League defeat
Konate under-fire over high-profile mistakes
Konate has endured a dreadful start to the season, consistently underperforming and to blame for a number of dreadful errors amid the Reds’ defensive struggles. Pundits and fans alike have slammed his form, with Kop hero Jamie Carragher describing his positional play as "all over the place".
The defender has been involved in several key errors, including a recent "dreadful" mistake that led directly to PSV’s third in the Champions League clash at Anfield, and he was substituted early in the recent 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. The growing consensus is that his individual performances are a major factor in Liverpool's poor results. In 12 Premier League games with Konate on the pitch the Reds have conceded 17 goals, contributing to an alarming rate of a goal conceded every 58 minutes. His struggles are compounded by ongoing contract uncertainty and a string of injuries that have hampered his rhythm this season.
Konate: 'We know we need to improve'
The France international said on Instagram: "We have to take this moment on the chest. Criticism is part of football, and we’ll fight back every time and come through this storm. In these moments, the fans matter most. The ones who stand with us in the good times and the bad - the ones who sing for us even in the difficult moments! Your voice and your support mean everything to us. We know we need to improve and we’ll keep fighting for you. Always."
Carragher makes 'sack' claim
Anfield legend Carragher was caught bemoaning Slot’s decision to continue picking Konate during the heavy defeat by PSV, claiming the decision was a sackable offence.
Carragher said: "Honest to god, I've had enough of them. That Konate, I mean, that's a sackable offence for the manager for f******g keep picking him. He should be sacked for that."
Selection headache for boss Slot
Konate’s place in Liverpool’s starting XI to face West Ham on Sunday is anything but secure and Joe Gomez is a fit and ready-made replacement on the bench, should Slot decide to ring the changes. Andy Robertson was also deployed at centre-back in the clash with Crystal Palace earlier this season.
But Slot has remained tight-lipped on whether he will make wholesale changes for the match, saying: "Everyone trains with us every single day, and they can prove themselves in that moment. It's always a balance. There was a period where I lost, and I made a few changes and people complained that I made too many changes. Of course, I consider but I can not tell you the end decision of what I've considered for Sunday." Anything other than a victory for Slot on Sunday will pile even more pressure on the beleaguered boss ahead of a midweek visit from Sunderland in the Premier League.
And when pressed on what he can change to arrest the dreadful run of results, Slot added: "That's not so easy to say. It's normal to reflect on a game with decisions you have made. Maybe you do it a little bit more if you lose. In the end, it's about doing what this club is about. Keep fighting no matter how difficult it is. It would be nice if we rewarded ourselves in the moments we play well. People are focused on the parts we don't play well but there are large parts where we do play well."
