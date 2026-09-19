Diego Simeone targets €70m Bundesliga sensation Ibrahim Maza as Atletico Madrid prepare ambitious transfer raid

Atletico have firmly set their sights on a familiar target as Diego Simeone looks to reinforce his midfield options. The Spanish giants have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old Algerian playmaker, Maza, and have wasted no time making their intentions known.

According Bulinews, Atletico's sporting hierarchy have already contacted Leverkusen to express their interest. However, prising the talented attacking midfielder away from the Bundesliga outfit will not be straightforward, as Leverkusen have no intention of letting their rising star leave.