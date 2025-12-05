Ian Wright and Roy Keane share light-hearted Laura Woods joke after positive recovery update following presenters on-air collapse during England coverage

Woods’ fiance, former Love Island contestant Adam Collard, posted on social media shortly after seeing his partner collapse, assuring viewers that she was “ok” and “with the right people” as she started her recovery.

Woods went on to tell her followers on Instagram, with Wright, Asante and her colleagues at ITV being thanked for looking after her: “Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I’m ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration.

“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”

Katie Shanahan stepped in to replace Woods and told viewers: “As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill but she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice. She’s in really good hands and we’re wishing her a speedy recovery. We want to reassure you she is doing okay. We all send her our love.”