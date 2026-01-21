‘I'm human too!' - Vinicius Junior gives emotional response to Real Madrid boo boys & speaks out on his future after Champions League masterclass vs Monaco

The Brazilian also took the opportunity to distance himself from the off-field drama enveloping the club, specifically the recent change in the dugout. Vinicius denied having any influence on the departure of Xabi Alonso amid reports of a tense relationship between the two. The 25-year-old, who hugged new coach Alvaro Arbeloa on the touchline on Tuesday evening, expressed frustration at being a lightning rod for controversy.

"I am always in the centre of everything and I don't want to be there for things off the pitch. I want to be there for what I have done for this club," he stated firmly. Calling for unity to salvage the season following the Copa del Rey elimination and a lost Spanish Super Cup final, he added: "In house, we need the support of our fans so that everything returns to normal. If we are together, this season will go better."

