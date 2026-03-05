'I felt like smashing everything up!' - Mauricio Pochettino slammed by ex-Chelsea star for brutal press conference remarks

In 2023, Pochettino went viral for his response when asked about the whereabouts of Sarr and goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after Chelsea had picked up a win against Luton Town.

When Sarr’s name was brought up, Pochettino asked the reporter: “Who?”

The reporter continued: “Malang Sarr, and what has happened to Jamie Cummings who played the game against Wrexham [in the preseason]?”

Pochettino then said in a confused state, “Oh my goodness. Malana Sarr and then Jamie? I don’t know what I can tell you.”

Reflecting on the incident on the Kampo podcast, Sarr said: "I felt like smashing everything up when he said that because I know what’s going on behind my back... He’s doing it on purpose. I know he knows me. It’s impossible he didn’t know me."