Before the season began, VfB paid around three million euros to RM Castilla, the Blancos’ reserve team, for the 20-year-old; under manager Sebastian Hoeneß, Andrés has enjoyed a meteoric rise and has already made 32 competitive appearances for Stuttgart. However, Real Madrid holds a buy-back clause as well as a share of any future transfer fee.

This stands at 50 per cent, meaning Real would receive half of any future transfer fee for the former youth product, who progressed through all the youth teams in Madrid from 2018 to 2025. If Real were to bring Andres back to Madrid next summer, the agreed fee would be €13.5 million – a year later, the figure would rise to €18 million.

Andres himself, however, is in no hurry and would rather focus on football with VfB, where he is under contract until 2030. “I’ve told my agent that I don’t want to hear anything about it. When the time comes, we’ll talk about it and see what options we have,” he explained.