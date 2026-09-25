‘More entertaining’ - Hugh Jackman welcomed to EFL alongside Tom Brady & Ryan Reynolds as Norwich & Birmingham follow the Wrexham blueprint

Sydney-born Jackman revealed back in 2011 that he had shunned an initial offer to invest in Norwich. That stance is now being reassessed, with it possible that he will soon be locking horns with Wrexham owners Reynolds and Mac, along with NFL legend Brady and his Birmingham outfit.

The presence of superstars from other fields is considered to be positive for the British game, as they deliver a sprinkling of glitz and glamour, with Pennant among those to welcome famous faces to the EFL ranks.

Speaking to GOAL courtesy of NetBet Sport, the former Arsenal, Birmingham, Liverpool and Stoke winger said: “Well, it's good if they're going to put money into it, for sure. It's going to make it more entertaining and bring better players and the standard goes up.

“I think they've seen the success at Wrexham, of what can be achieved with back-to-back-to-back promotions. And a club like Birmingham, that’s a big, big club, big history.

“They'll probably say that we should be in the Premier League at some point and with the right backing, right investment, get good players in, there's no reason why they can't find themselves in the play-offs and then when you're in the play-offs, it's anyone's game. Anyone can get to the Premier League from there. It doesn't matter if you finish eighth or third, you can find yourself knocked out or be in the Premier League.”