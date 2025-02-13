How Will Ferrell delivered biggest ‘what is going on’ moment at Wrexham – with Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney inviting A-list friends over for the EFL experience
Max Cleworth admits that Will Ferrrell delivered the biggest “what is going on” moment at Wrexham, with A-list stars regularly visiting North Wales.
- Hollywood co-owners in North Wales
- Bring celebrity guests along with them
- Players now used to cameras & attention