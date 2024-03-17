How do Man Utd find their own Jurgen Klopp? Jealous Red Devils are hurting after years of painfully bad appointments - it's high time they got one right

The German has revolutionised Liverpool after rejecting advances from United - but which coach could have a similar impact at Old Trafford?

No manager has traumatised Manchester United quite like Jurgen Klopp and it is fair to say that Red Devils fans, a bit like their Blue neighbours, will be delighted to see the back of the German when he departs as Liverpool coach at the end of the season. The Merseysiders have won seven of their 19 matches against United under Klopp with some unforgettable scorelines, above all last year's incredible 7-0 hammering at Anfield.

Before he leaves, Klopp has two more opportunities to further twist the knife into United: Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Old Trafford and April's visit in the league. And if he can lead Liverpool to a 20th league title to level United's record tally of English league crowns, his mission on Merseyside will be well and truly complete.

Since succeeding Brendan Rodgers in 2015, Klopp has galvanised Liverpool and turned them back into the formidable force they were in the 1980s. In the same period, United have gone through five managers, all of differing profiles, and have been ultimately disappointed with each one. Every step forward has been followed by two steps backwards, with the end result being a club in stagnation.

So how do United find their Klopp and appoint a manager who can truly elevate them away from mediocrity and back to the elite?