How close Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk were to leaving Liverpool for free as club chairman Tom Werner reveals what really happened in contract talks

While Liverpool fans were delighted to see Van Dijk and Salah stay, both have seen their performances in 2025-26 called into question. Wayne Rooney is among those to have demanded more from the Reds’ skipper when it comes to maintaining high standards.

It has been suggested that Salah may yet be moved on, while Liverpool can demand a fee, with ex-Reds goalkeeper David James telling GOAL recently: "You could envisage a situation where Mo's numbers aren't what Liverpool need. And if there were a potential suitor somewhere else, then I'm sure with conversation, because Mo does have a say in it, that Liverpool would be willing to let him go.

"Under contract, I don't think I could see a situation where Mo's going to hang around just to get paid. I think there would be a situation where, through conversation because I know the dialogue with Liverpool is always really good, that the two parties would sit down and discuss the future.

"However, if Mo starts doing what Liverpool would like him to do and Mo I'm sure would like to do and starts scoring loads of goals, then their hand could be forced by a potential suitor, because whatever club is interested, Saudi logically as they're the ones with the money, they may make an offer that Liverpool can't refuse."