The Knicks came back from a 29-point hole to stun the Spurs and seal a crucial Game 3 win. Count Adams, a passionate Knicks fan, among the millions left in disbelief when OG Anunoby’s tip-in dropped to push the Knicks ahead. U.S. Soccer captured him and his teammates celebrating the wild moment.

The New York Knicks are now just one win away from breaking a 50-year NBA title drought for the franchise and the city. While Adams, 27, hasn’t been around for all of that angst, he has experienced plenty of highs and lows as a fan of the team.

"Obviously, being a kid from New York, growing up a Knicks fan with my family, yeah, it's special right now," Adams said of the win. "Hopefully, they can do something special."