High-flying striker pushing for January move just months after joining La Liga side amid Man City, Man Utd, Cheslea, Arsenal & Barcelona interest
Eyong ready to leave already
According to Mundo Deportivo, Eyong’s release clause stands at €30 million (£25m/$35m) for Spanish clubs and €40m (£35m/$45m) for foreign clubs. Having joined Levante from Villarreal in August, he is ineligible to play for another club this season. As a result, Eyong hopes to finalise a transfer in January but remain on loan at Levante until the end of the campaign.
Barcelona were prepared to activate his €10m release clause in the summer but were prevented from doing so due to La Liga’s 1:1 financial rule. The Catalan giants remain the most interested in signing the striker, viewing him as a potential replacement for the outgoing Robert Lewandowski. However, they face strong competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs, including City, United and Arsenal.
Striker off to strong start at Levante
Eyong began his career at the Cadiz academy before joining Villarreal and ending up in their B team in Spain’s third division. Last season, he featured four times for the Yellow Submarine in La Liga and scored one goal. Seeking more regular first-team football he made the switch to Levante, where he is off to a strong start.
Eyong is known for drifting between the lines to exploit spaces, offering himself as a constant passing option. Off the ball, he contributes defensively by initiating the press and disrupting opposition build-up play. Blessed with pace, strength, and positional awareness, Eyong has become a crucial part of Levante’s attack, forming a strong partnership with Ivan Romero in their 4-4-2 setup. His movement, timing and skill on the ball make him an important part of Levante’s attack. During counterattacks, Eyong uses his blistering pace to run behind defenders and exploit open spaces.
Defensively Eyong is often tasked with initiating the counter-press by pressing the player in possession or cutting off passing lanes to the opponent’s midfield anchor.
Barcelona’s alternative options
With an election year approaching, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is eager to make a marquee signing to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski. One of the top names on the list is Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. Having grown up idolising Lionel Messi during his time at Barcelona, Alvarez is believed to be open to a move, and agreeing on personal terms would likely not be an issue. However, Barcelona estimate that his transfer fee could be at least €200 million (£176m/$202m), a figure that may prove too steep for the Catalan club.
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, who finished as joint top scorer in the Champions League last season alongside Raphinha. However, Laporta is said to be unconvinced by the Guinean forward, as he does not see him as a high-profile signing capable of creating major impact in the market.
The Catalans have also shown interest in City forward Erling Haaland, but securing a deal for the Norwegian star would be extremely difficult given his value and importance to the English champions
Eyong's challenge this season
Eyong will look to build on his current form to increase his goal tally this season and attract potential suitors ahead of the January transfer window. Levante, who are 15th in La Liga, host a Celta Vigo side who have taken five points from their last three matches in the Spanish top-flight and are a point better off, this weekend. Barca, second and five points behind leaders Real Madrid after last week's Clasico loss, are up against eight-placed Elche at home on Sunday afternoon.
