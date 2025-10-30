Eyong began his career at the Cadiz academy before joining Villarreal and ending up in their B team in Spain’s third division. Last season, he featured four times for the Yellow Submarine in La Liga and scored one goal. Seeking more regular first-team football he made the switch to Levante, where he is off to a strong start.

Eyong is known for drifting between the lines to exploit spaces, offering himself as a constant passing option. Off the ball, he contributes defensively by initiating the press and disrupting opposition build-up play. Blessed with pace, strength, and positional awareness, Eyong has become a crucial part of Levante’s attack, forming a strong partnership with Ivan Romero in their 4-4-2 setup. His movement, timing and skill on the ball make him an important part of Levante’s attack. During counterattacks, Eyong uses his blistering pace to run behind defenders and exploit open spaces.

Defensively Eyong is often tasked with initiating the counter-press by pressing the player in possession or cutting off passing lanes to the opponent’s midfield anchor.