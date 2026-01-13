Getty
‘How to go from hero to zero in one text message!’ - USMNT & Norwich star Josh Sargent ripped for listening to 'worst piece of advice ever' amid push for MLS transfer
Transfer push: Sargent wants out in World Cup year
That revelation came out of the blue in Norfolk, with Norwich having worked hard to keep a prized asset on their books. Sargent is working on a contract that is due to run until the summer of 2028. It appears unlikely that said deal will be honoured.
That is because he is now heading towards the exits. Sargent sought to move that process along when refusing to play in an FA Cup third-round clash with Walsall. Norwich had no idea that a bombshell was coming and are now mulling over their options.
- Getty Images Sport
Norwich left stunned by Sargent revelation
Canaries boss Philippe Clement said in the wake of a 5-1 cup win and the reasons for Sargent not being involved in his matchday squad: “Josh sent me a message [on Saturday] evening saying he would not be available because of transfer things in his head.
“This is obviously not something we want, and will have consequences. It is something we need to speak about inside the club, but the club has made it really clear to Josh and his agent that he will not be leaving during this transfer window.”
Pressed further on whether Sargent had claimed to be nursing a knock, Clement added on what was said: “That he was not injured. We will talk about this later on in the week, in the club, what to do with that.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Hero to zero: Has Sargent been badly advised?
It has been claimed that MLS side Toronto FC have an $18 million (£13m) bid on the table for Sargent. They want to return the Missouri native to North America, having seen him register 56 goals for the Canaries since joining them in 2021.
He has passed double figures across the last three campaigns, posting a personal-best return of 16 efforts in 2023-24, and has found the target on seven occasions this season - as Norwich languish in the Championship relegation zone.
He has become a fan favourite, with the task of providing attacking inspiration often being lumped onto his shoulders, but that positive reputation has been tarnished and there may be no way back from here.
Norwich legend Rob Newman, who spent seven years with the Canaries as a player, believes that Sargent has thrown away a lot of goodwill. He is among those to have been left stunned by the American’s antics.
Newman has told BBC Radio Norfolk: “That is how to go from a hero to zero in one text message, basically. You don't do that, no matter how good a player you are, what an icon, a legend you are, you just don't do that.
“I've never met Josh Sargent, but anyone who has spoken to him says he's the nicest guy in the world, so someone somewhere is advising him – and that is the worst piece of advice he will have received in his professional career.”
- Getty/GOAL
Premier League regrets? Sargent missed out on move in 2025
Former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel told GOAL recently when asked if Sargent will have regrets at missing out on a move in the summer of 2025 - having been linked with teams in the Premier League: “Maybe. It might not have been down to him, but I think that would have helped. The more that you can perform at the highest level, the better.
“Maybe one of the things was that if he went to the Premier League and then didn’t perform as well, then you can see that argument. It may have been out of his hands. I don’t know the full reason why a deal didn’t transpire. Maybe the teams offered him a low contract, thinking that just because it’s a Prem club he will come.
“Josh knows now the league, the teams and knows where he feels he can play. He could play at a handful of Premier League clubs with his talent. There are a handful that he couldn’t play at, but there are some that he could.”
Sargent may not get his Premier League switch, but he could find top-level action in Canada by gracing MLS for the first time in his career. Regular action and goals there would help to keep him in the frame for selection by Mauricio Pochettino in the USMNT's plans for a home World Cup this summer.
Advertisement