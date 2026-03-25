'Hell of a fight' - Ange Postecoglou gives honest verdict on Tottenham's Premier League survival chances

Postecoglou, who had a brief and unsuccessful 39-day stint at Nottingham Forest earlier this season, did not overlook the irony of the current table. Watching his two most recent employers battle for survival on Sunday was a surreal experience for the Australian, particularly as Forest’s victory saw them leapfrog Spurs in the standings. Reflecting on the timeline that led him from European glory to watching a relegation six-pointer on television, he noted: “I did watch it – I’m still very much invested – particularly in Spurs because of the players and some of the staff there. We had two years together, you always have that attachment. If you had have told me in May last year that this would be the scenario of watching two teams I have managed in the last calendar year I would have said ‘no that’s beyond the realms of possibility’. I tuned in and I watched. It was an uncomfortable watch, I didn’t enjoy it that’s for sure."