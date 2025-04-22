Heartbreak in heels for Alisha Lehmann! Juventus star and Maya Jama's MVPs United suffer comeback defeat at Baller League UK after Swiss manager joins wild celebrations for early turnaround A. Lehmann Juventus Showbiz Serie A Femminile

Alisha Lehmann suffered heartbreak in heels during the latest round of Baller League UK fixtures, with MVPs United enduring their first defeat.